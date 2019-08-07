Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Boosted Stake by $38.39 Million; Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Market Value Rose While Royal Bank Of Canada Lifted Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 231,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.56M, up from 995,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $184.68. About 6.58 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Won’t Even Talk to Facebook Employees Right Now; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: OTHER DATA BREACHES `POSSIBLE’: TODAY SHOW; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed, everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer lawmakers’ questions without “hanging himself,” Reputation.com’s Michael Fertik says; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO COMPLY & AFFORD FORENSICS FIRM COMPLETE ACCESS TO THEIR SERVERS AND SYSTEMS; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/03/2018 – Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook Privacy Practices

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 210,351 shares to 251,549 shares, valued at $40.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 12,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,139 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 64,607 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Meeder Asset reported 0.07% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 68 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). British Columbia Mgmt owns 103,244 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability reported 12,190 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,341 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 22,380 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 462 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 12,785 shares stake. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.08% or 8,055 shares in its portfolio.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 38,500 shares to 5.69 million shares, valued at $62.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

