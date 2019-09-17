Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Firsthand Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Occidental Pete (Call) (OXY) Holding by $7.50 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) (OXY) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.01% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 23.86 million shares traded or 159.77% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 8.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 19/04/2018 – Kate Kelland: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 16/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months. Via @KurtWagner8 and @ranimolla:; 29/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.00 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Growing Data Center Network Makes Facebook Stock a â€˜Buyâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Even Up 45%, FB Stock Is Worth a Like Ahead of NFLX Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital holds 0.31% or 805,388 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hilton Capital Mngmt has 8,639 shares. 1,121 were reported by Fca Corp Tx. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.75% or 43,472 shares. Westwood Corporation Il invested 9.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 13,496 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rampart Investment Management Communication Ltd Liability invested in 1.19% or 52,367 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser Advisors stated it has 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 31,315 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Middleton And Company Ma owns 72,078 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 2.21% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 103 shares. Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 35,790 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt Inc holds 67,375 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. 842,561 were reported by Hexavest Inc. Qci Asset Inc New York has 350 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc owns 14,000 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 5,022 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Uss Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 730,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 24,698 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Commonwealth Corp Pa reported 10,240 shares stake. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 19,155 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.11% or 28,494 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (Call) (NYSE:NOK) by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 130,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10.