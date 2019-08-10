Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; As Equifax (EFX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lowered by $26.78 Million Its Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 226,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 3.74M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443.77 million, down from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.7. About 1.19 million shares traded or 40.69% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING (CORRECTS NAME); 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 62,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36M, down from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT AG PROBES FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 22/03/2018 – The Quint: #Aadhaar BREAKING: UIDAI CEO tells the Supreme Court that “100% biometric authentication is not possible”. Catch FB; 23/04/2018 – Cambridge academic defends role in Facebook data scandal; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 03/04/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 21/03/2018 – Is the NASDAQ 100 Under Pressure From Facebook? (Video); 03/04/2018 – Facebook deletes posts linked to Russian ‘troll factory’ -CEO Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING Facebook CEO Zuckerberg outlines steps to protect user data; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt Co holds 1.37% or 289,680 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc reported 57,895 shares. Axa stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Orrstown Service reported 43 shares. Wright Invsts Ser holds 0.4% or 5,971 shares in its portfolio. Qvt Financial Limited Partnership has invested 1.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wedgewood Prns holds 630,014 shares or 7.67% of its portfolio. Utd Advisers Ltd has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based Golub Group Limited Co has invested 4.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 0.48% or 2.27 million shares. Indiana & Mngmt holds 1.01% or 11,651 shares. 2,402 are held by Woodmont Investment Counsel. 2,210 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation. Vestor Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 36,581 shares. 410,700 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49 million for 24.26 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 402,449 shares to 7.21 million shares, valued at $257.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 2.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

