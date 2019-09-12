Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Raised by $4.87 Million Its Stake; Molina Healthcare Com Stk (MOH) Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz: Americans are Deeply Concerned Facebook Engages in Pervasive Pattern of Bias and Political Censorship; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 10/05/2018 – Consumers need to re-evaluate their relationships with internet companies that provide free services, according to this former Facebook executive; 02/05/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shuts U.S. and U.K. operations after Facebook scandal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Hires Digital-audit Firm To Investigate Recent User-data Problem — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (MOH) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 675,645 shares traded or 28.67% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Mngmt stated it has 1.81M shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 1.68% or 138,751 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 3.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,374 shares. The New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sol Capital Mngmt Com owns 2,395 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 80,694 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,261 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Md has invested 3.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Concorde Asset Management Lc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,726 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 2,370 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sterling Investment Management has 8,045 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested 4.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69,453 shares to 39,556 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 78,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,110 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 25,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp Camb Com Stk by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.58 million for 10.91 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 10,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement reported 45,447 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 82,601 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,938 shares. Creative Planning has 3,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Strs Ohio stated it has 1,928 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 12,510 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 56,439 shares. Mariner Lc reported 2,149 shares stake. Scout Investments reported 219,718 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,587 shares. Boston Prns, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 579,177 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 2,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio.