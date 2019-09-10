Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increased Holding by $363,208; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $818,850 as Market Valuation Rose

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $185.13. About 9.91 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’; 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS SINCE EARLY LAST YEAR CO HAS COOPERATED WITH THE ICO ON MULTIPLE LINES OF ENQUIRY, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY ON FACEBOOK DATA; 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER REPORTS ON ACTIVITIES BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 19/04/2018 – Nigel Stevenson: Exclusive – Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $163.61. About 1.16 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Partners Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 1,656 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Point Managers Oh reported 67,406 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Rnc Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiera Corporation reported 28,650 shares. Vestor Cap Lc reported 36,581 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Central Bank & Trust Com stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 166,541 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP invested in 78,806 shares. M Holdg, a Oregon-based fund reported 17,677 shares. 18,012 are owned by Pacific Invest Management. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.75% or 55,070 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,436 shares to 147,101 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 15,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.78 million for 30.75 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.