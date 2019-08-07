Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Taylor Asset Management Upped Its Position; Nokia (NOK) Holder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Raised Holding by $2.93 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $183.86. About 8.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: #EXCLUSIVE – #DarkMoney Funders that targeted anti-Muslim voters in 2016 using Facebook & Google revealed.…; 03/04/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Indonesia opens investigation into Facebook privacy breach; 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has saved a virtual trove of Android users’ personal call data that extends back years:

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 17.83 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Google poised to emerge unscathed from European antitrust crackdown; 06/03/2018 Nokia pushes optical network capacity to theoretical limits with Photonic Service Engine 3 chipset; massive scale and radical simplicity for video, cloud and 5G growth; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Expects Networks Business to Outperform Primary Addressable Market in FY18; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA’S AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better Wi-Fi on planes; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA ENDS TALKS WITH STAFF IN FINLAND, CUTS 353 JOBS; 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation holds 1,819 shares. Firsthand Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4.66% or 75,000 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn stated it has 1,499 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Lc reported 55,070 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. The New York-based Js Capital Management has invested 7.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,117 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc owns 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 230,417 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 1.07M shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc holds 2,149 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 390 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 464,089 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 70,305 shares. The New Jersey-based Raging Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 3.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polar Asset Mngmt has 227,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 106,304 shares to 550,650 shares, valued at $24.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 27,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,909 shares, and cut its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).