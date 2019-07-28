Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Pitcairn Company Cut Its Holding by $322,870; Centerbridge Partners LP Increased Pg&E (PCG) Holding

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 1,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 24,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream European hearing; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – “Black ops” at Cambridge Analytica: witness; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to Appear at House Committee; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO SHOW ALERTS IN NEWS FEED SIMILAR TO EU-AREA ALERTS; 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 10/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING: #Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy; 23/04/2018 – Professor Apologizes for Helping Cambridge Analytica Harvest Facebook Data; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 8.33% or 15.75 million shares. 9,404 are owned by Stock Yards Savings Bank And Com. Harvard Management reported 12.96% stake. 3,317 are held by West Oak Capital Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 504,486 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc owns 55,763 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btc Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 21,687 shares. The Rhode Island-based Blue Cap Inc has invested 2.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based Ca has invested 3.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.34% or 454,723 shares. Fagan Associate holds 44,743 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Com owns 11,232 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 13,638 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,554 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 7,998 shares to 13,492 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 105 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 41,800 shares in its portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.64% or 456,815 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 16.72M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Punch Card LP holds 10.57% or 1.26 million shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 37.59M shares. Synovus has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Quantitative Invest Management Llc holds 0.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 129,422 shares. Nokota Mgmt LP owns 3.87M shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 265 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10,000 shares. 20,428 are owned by Raymond James & Assoc. Motco accumulated 137 shares. King Street Capital Lp owns 1.00M shares. Taconic Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01M shares to 682,419 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,392 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.