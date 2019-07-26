Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Buckingham Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $16.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57M, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $198.62. About 14.01 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Cam…; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 02/05/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down and declaring bankruptcy after the Facebook data controversy:…; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Indonesia opens investigation into Facebook privacy breach; 07/03/2018 – Georgia Governor: Deal: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Johnson: Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Privacy and Data Security; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg faces grilling over Facebook controversies

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 7.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Should Evaluate Big Tech on Profits, Not Politics – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Tesla Drives Lower; Facebook Pays the Piper – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Best of the FAANG and FAANG-Lite Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,048 shares to 127,554 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,640 were reported by Sfe Invest Counsel. Capstone owns 1,937 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa reported 3,087 shares. Acg Wealth reported 35,184 shares. Nexus Invest holds 108,470 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Dorsal Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 510,000 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas reported 3,070 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 15,297 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Co Il holds 0.04% or 2,391 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 1.8% or 509,382 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.27% or 6,987 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Hills Commercial Bank Communication has 0.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cantillon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.91% or 1.08 million shares. Clark Cap Mgmt holds 178,938 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares to 136,402 shares, valued at $238.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,310 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chase Counsel Corporation stated it has 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 949,578 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc reported 5.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.69% or 11,821 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 7.12% or 11.15 million shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd owns 2.58M shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macnealy Hoover Management stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Casualty Co has 80,000 shares for 7.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.06M shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company has invested 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Stock: Play Offense With Defense – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.