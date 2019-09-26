Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Arbor Investment Advisors Has Increased by $428,160 Its Stake; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Position

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 14.47M shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 15/05/2018 – COMMITTEE OF BRITISH LAWMAKERS SAYS FACEBOOK FB.O HAS NOT FULLY ANSWERED ITS QUESTIONS ABOUT DATA PRIVACY WITH SUFFICIENT DETAIL OR DATA EVIDENCE; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 20/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says No Plans to Extend All of European Privacy Law Globally; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IS PILOTING ADMIN SUPPORT , DEDICATED PLACE FOR ADMINS TO REPORT AN ISSUE OR ASK A QUESTION AND GET A RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK; 18/03/2018 – The @CommonsCMS Chair, @DamianCollins has issued a statement regarding this weekend’s news stories relating to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. For more information:

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 187,432 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.11M, down from 211,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 6.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ)

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 43,669 shares to 496,037 shares, valued at $23.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57M and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Treasury Floating Rate Bond Etf (TFLO) by 35,581 shares to 719,166 shares, valued at $36.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

