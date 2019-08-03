Facebook (FB) Holding Upped by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd; Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Raised Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 14,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.36M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: VIDEO: Brooks Questions Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 30/04/2018 – The co-founder of the app Facebook bought for $19 billion is leaving amid privacy controversy; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web â€” and offer them the option to delete the personal data; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister raises pressure on Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video); 30/05/2018 – Exclusive: BuzzFeed News Plans Interview Program for Facebook Watch; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC SAYS BELIEVE FACEBOOK INFORMATION OF UP TO 87 MLN PEOPLE, MOSTLY IN THE U.S., MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 110,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.08M, up from 108,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.10M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Facebook Headed for Another Revenue Growth Slowdown? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) by 3 shares to 331 shares, valued at $99.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 216,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,686 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.73% or 40,972 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 55,070 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,133 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,063 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waddell & Reed Fincl accumulated 2.17 million shares or 0.9% of the stock. Guinness Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,340 shares. Washington Tru owns 106,607 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Fagan Assocs Incorporated has invested 3.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Andra Ap reported 10,600 shares stake. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd reported 10,507 shares. Addison Capital holds 0.6% or 4,700 shares. Arbor Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,798 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 3.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 74,235 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “High Conviction Pick For 2019: Simon Property Group Is The Perfect Package – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 209,386 shares stake. Cadence Capital Management Llc has 2,633 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Co reported 21,691 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 3.16% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 57,545 shares. Orrstown Fin Ser invested in 3,554 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Amer Grp has invested 0.09% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Athena Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 410,760 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 332 shares. Spc Financial has 1,434 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 19,235 shares. Aristotle Fund LP has 10.96% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 12,000 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 193,110 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 1.74% or 105,414 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has 11,531 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 734,809 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,892 shares to 39,058 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,918 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).