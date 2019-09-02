Facebook (FB) Holding Upped by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd; Mylan N V (MYL) Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Raised Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – MESSAGE FROM ACTING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER TAYLER; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 23/03/2018 – Ex-Cambridge Analytica insider says firm worked for pro-Brexit group-report; 21/03/2018 – EU proposes new tax on digital giants including Google and Facebook; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS IN 2014 SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES FROM A RESEARCH COMPANY (GSR) THAT HAD NOT RECEIVED CONSENT FROM MOST RESPONDENTS; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Rep. Johnson to Goodlatte: Bring Facebook CEO to Judiciary Committee to Testify; 16/05/2018 – Facebook sparks speculation with bet on blockchain lab; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 3.44 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN ADDS TO GROWING ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF GENERIC; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENT AND SALES ROYALTIES; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Rev $11.75B-$13.25B; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 075635 Company: MYLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 25,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. One Management Lc holds 27,567 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. 12,762 are held by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 3,384 shares. Nadler Finance Gp Incorporated holds 6,195 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 4,468 are held by Country Club Na. Meyer Handelman reported 0.07% stake. Chem Bank has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Personal Fincl holds 0.11% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Cap World Invsts owns 44.50 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,996 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 911,675 shares. 9,850 are owned by Weik Cap. Lederer Investment Counsel Ca holds 2.73% or 17,564 shares in its portfolio. 130 were reported by Estabrook Capital Management.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

