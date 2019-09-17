Facebook (FB) Holding Raised by Jabodon Pt Company; Edison International (EIX) Shareholder Tobam Decreased Stake by $11.62 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tobam decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 173,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 633,043 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.67 million, down from 806,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.03. About 784,614 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST Il OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA); 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/03/2018 05:06 PM; 12/04/2018 – Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 3,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 11,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $186.05. About 5.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Is a `Game Changer’ for Data Privacy Regulation; 31/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble:; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 30/03/2018 – Controversial Facebook Memo Shows Perils of Business Model — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook says data from up to 87 million people harvested by Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Lawmaker Is Unconvinced About Smartphone Snooping; 11/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Mngmt stated it has 141,600 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 6,106 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com reported 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0.08% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cna Fincl Corp stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 2,157 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability invested in 11,866 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 444,908 shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Valueact Holding LP owns 700,000 shares. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 25,816 shares to 597,790 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36M for 11.17 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Js Mngmt Limited stated it has 257,587 shares or 7.28% of all its holdings. Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 197,671 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams accumulated 0.11% or 6,739 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Company holds 8,751 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 5,872 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 43,669 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Com reported 5,192 shares stake. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,478 shares. Middleton & Communications Ma holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,078 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.09% or 630 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 74,217 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.59% or 3.43M shares. 22,350 are held by Optimum Inv.