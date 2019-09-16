Facebook (FB) Holding Maintained by Pacific Global Investment Management Company; Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding Held by S Squared Technology Llc

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 599,204 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 18,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 7.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO among those invited to testify at U.S. Senate hearing; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “MASSIVELY RAMPING HIRING” AT CO- CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Did Not Take Broad Enough Look Toward User Data (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook Breach Challenges Public Trust in Tech Companies (Video); 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Mobile Advertising Rev Represented 91% of Advertising Rev for 1Q; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 21/03/2018 – COLUMN-Yahoo securities case bodes ill for Facebook in investor class action: Frankel; 04/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook has admitted more users had their private data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.14M shares. Etrade Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 30,407 shares. Baskin Fin accumulated 80,493 shares. 1.58 million were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investec Asset Mgmt holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.18 million shares. Bb&T invested in 0.96% or 287,934 shares. California-based Aimz Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 1.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cortland Inc Mo accumulated 8.4% or 275,346 shares. 417,200 are owned by Alberta Inv. Citizens And Northern holds 1.28% or 11,962 shares in its portfolio. 89,473 were accumulated by Element Capital Management Limited Co. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 34,660 shares or 1.55% of the stock. New England Research holds 4,350 shares.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,548 shares to 65,105 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,720 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 154,411 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 55,000 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 72,050 shares. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 800 shares. Macquarie Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,095 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 10,026 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 0.01% or 443,508 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.07% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Nordea Management invested in 114,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium reported 367,730 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp stated it has 41,113 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1,927 shares. Jet Cap Invsts Ltd Partnership holds 259,160 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 45,000 shares to 96,476 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,821 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.