Facebook (FB) Holding Maintained by Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp; Platinum Investment Management LTD Raised Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $13.15 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 18.20M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.55M, up from 16.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 24.99 million shares traded or 38.90% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 19,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 174,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 15/05/2018 – FB: DOESN’T BELIEVE TIME IS BEST METRIC FOR EFFECTIVE POLICING; 20/03/2018 – Christina Anagnos: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 06/03/2018 – COPY OF COMPLAINT NOT IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE IN ONLINE COURT RECORDS; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS INFORMED THAT THE APP AT THE CENTRE OF A MASSIVE DATA LEAK COULD SELL USER DATA TO THIRD PARTIES – FT; 26/04/2018 – YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK WILL HAVE TO TAKE MEASURES AGAINST VIDEOS WITH HATE SPEECH, EXTREMIST CONTENT; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil Inventories Plunge, But… – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Transocean Ltd (RIG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,793 shares to 22,707 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81M shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 1,215 shares. Earnest Ptnrs stated it has 375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council reported 883,577 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Platinum Inv Management Limited has 18.20 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 866,911 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amp Invsts reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Invesco has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 134,456 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 7.23 million shares. Ipswich Communication Inc has 40,400 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% stake. South Carolina-based Canal Ins has invested 0.3% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 679,229 shares. The Illinois-based Group Inc One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited holds 601,696 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsrs Lc holds 1,237 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,171 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Llc reported 7,000 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Investment Group holds 0.32% or 6,513 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Invs accumulated 10,303 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 1.16 million shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 332,079 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Com stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 4,832 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,297 shares. High Pointe Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 1,510 shares. Israel-based Psagot Inv House has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,697 shares. Monroe Commercial Bank & Mi reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.