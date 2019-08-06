Facebook (FB) Holding Maintained by Cohen Klingenstein Llc; Glazer Capital Lifted Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake by $2.55 Million

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 1.09 million shares traded or 69.96% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 184.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 51,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 79,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 08/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers tactics like Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova Says Facebook Case Is a Threat to Democracy (Video); 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 06/04/2018 – Indonesia says examining whether Facebook breached laws on data; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has formed a special ethics team to prevent bias in its A.I. software; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE; 29/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much:

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Arenâ€™t Enough to Justify a $17 Snap Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,703 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. 42,425 were accumulated by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd. Alpine Glob Limited Liability Company holds 22,569 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd reported 53,590 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.42% or 16.08M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 239 shares. Ipswich Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,343 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 120,988 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 0.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,943 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvey Mngmt holds 9,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Conning Inc reported 56,947 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,912 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quad/Graphics’s (NYSE:QUAD) Painful 60% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 31,247 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp owns 25,670 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 60,760 shares stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,034 shares. Shell Asset Management Comm reported 42,127 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 31,305 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 27,843 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 43,726 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 139,220 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 92,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ameriprise stated it has 352,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 13,691 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 37,717 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 86,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in One Madison Corp.