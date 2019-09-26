Facebook (FB) Holding Increased by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc; As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Morgan Stanley Lowered Its Stake by $22.66 Million

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 198,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 101,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.68 million, down from 300,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $128.06. About 570,970 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25 million shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Algemeiner: Sources: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With US Lawmakers on Monday; 20/04/2018 – Web trackers are exploiting websites’ access to Facebook user data, according to a security research report; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Possible Most Users Had Their Data Accessed; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is still reeling from reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS 2.20B, EST. 2.19B; 12/04/2018 – Oakmark’s Bill Nygren said Facebook’s recent decline makes its valuation much more attractive

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 4 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Axa accumulated 91,566 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 68,668 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.81% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 11 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 824,084 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,379 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 9,950 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 292,915 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Prns has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com has 318,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Comerica National Bank holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 2,281 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 10,297 shares to 39,033 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWL) by 112,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Mangement has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,090 shares. Hoplite Capital Management LP holds 3.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 144,565 shares. Monroe State Bank Mi invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Foundation Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 767,350 shares. 177,401 were reported by Crestwood Advsrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farallon Management Llc accumulated 904,284 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Moreover, Malaga Cove Ltd Llc has 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,015 shares. Firsthand Cap Mgmt owns 50,000 shares. 5,322 are owned by Enterprise Financial Service. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 1,388 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Par Cap Management invested in 1.16% or 357,800 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 60,089 shares. Marco Inv Llc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Skylands Ltd owns 12,400 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Etf (MINT) by 12,896 shares to 13,122 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.