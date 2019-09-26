Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Tb Alternative Assets Ltd; Splunk (SPLK) Stake Has Raised by Azimuth Capital Management Llc

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,198 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 112,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.41. About 466,433 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 57,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $178.07. About 10.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 28/03/2018 – lmmuDyne Signs Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically-Backed Solar Purpura Product; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK:APPS ACCESSING EVENTS,GROUPS APIS TO LOSE ACCESS TODAY; 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 27/03/2018 – Three users sue Facebook over collection of call and text history; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA LEAK; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video)

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.32 million shares to 408,168 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr Zto Us by 753,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Fin Advsrs Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,112 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 238,605 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 198 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc has invested 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiduciary reported 0.11% stake. Hamel Associates, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,826 shares. United Amer Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 2,850 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Regal Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,635 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 7,235 are owned by Sns Fincl Grp Incorporated. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 1.79% or 29,035 shares in its portfolio. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd holds 279,058 shares or 5.6% of its portfolio. 173,245 were accumulated by Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc. Davis Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 175,000 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,520 shares to 37,780 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,214 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).