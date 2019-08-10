Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Stanley Capital Management Llc; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Michaels (MIK) Position by $2.78 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook Rout Chops Almost $3 Billion From Five Top Mutual Funds; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG TV; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 02/05/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 18/04/2018 – Facebook makes changes to comply with a strict new EU privacy law – and US users will see them too; 20/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Statement of Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Facebook Data Breach

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Michaels (MIK) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 253,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Michaels for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset invested 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Florida-based Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trb Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.57% or 27,928 shares. Fagan Associate stated it has 3.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Castleark Mngmt has invested 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Griffin Asset Management holds 0.3% or 12,762 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,757 shares. Valiant Management LP reported 365,023 shares. Great Lakes Ltd owns 16,310 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 2,262 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Regal Invest Lc holds 14,758 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc invested in 0.85% or 2.26M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability owns 8,105 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsr holds 61,105 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,544 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc. Campbell Communication Investment Adviser Ltd Liability reported 0.11% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 0.03% or 97,531 shares. Citigroup has 173,480 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 138,134 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 117,009 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability owns 74,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 11,882 shares. Highfields Capital Limited Partnership holds 3.29M shares or 5.17% of its portfolio. 80,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 15,835 shares. Metropolitan Life Co holds 0.01% or 21,033 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 166,382 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 88 shares. 487,253 were accumulated by D E Shaw Comm.