Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Rockshelter Capital Management Llc; Gendell Jeffrey L Boosted Its Position in Shore Bancshares (SHBI) as Stock Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 24,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,643 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 37,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 1,472 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 11.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $202.41. About 5.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 18/04/2018 – Facebook is looking for engineers to build its own chips; 04/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on data gathering before House committee on April 1; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook security chief leaving after clashes with other execs on Russian influence: report…; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Facebook Class A Favored by 68 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAD PLANS TO RAISE FUNDS THROUGH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Regents Meetings: Facebook fallout: Americans’ privacy at risk across entire tech, information industry

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 9,000 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $1.35M. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 1.29% or 111,104 shares. Of Vermont invested in 44,023 shares or 0.63% of the stock. The Maryland-based Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Snow Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,233 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability reported 2.22 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,267 shares. 1.18 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Cambridge Communications, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,421 shares. Chatham Capital Group Inc Inc owns 1,225 shares. Whitnell accumulated 198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd reported 0.28% stake. Quadrant Cap Ltd Llc owns 17,240 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has 12,030 shares. Farallon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Torray Ltd accumulated 86,242 shares.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119,997 shares to 303,748 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,411 shares, and cut its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 17,466 shares to 195,567 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26M shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

