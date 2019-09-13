Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Matrix Capital Management Company Lp; Orrstown Financial Services Lifted Its Toro Co Com (TTC) Position by $593,340

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 148,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.34 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $187.47. About 11.42 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Friend charged with assault in viral Facebook Live shooting; 22/05/2018 – A LARGE PERCENT OF EUROPEANS HAVE ALREADY GONE THROUGH GDPR FLOWS ON FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO M; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 04/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook now says as many as 87 million users had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. $FB; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES; 13/04/2018 – ‘No doubt’ other big tech firms could have similar data issues to Facebook, top EU chief warns

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Toro Co Com (TTC) by 1661.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 8,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 9,531 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $638,000, up from 541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Toro Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 376,280 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 16/03/2018 – Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.66 TO $2.71

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 8,830 shares to 1,554 shares, valued at $151,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,320 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.09% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.02% or 61,922 shares. James Rech stated it has 9,815 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Trust Na reported 0.11% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). 573,583 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 22 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Raub Brock Cap Management LP owns 280,651 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 64,832 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 2.60 million shares. Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 10,915 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 57,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Rk Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 30,700 shares. Aperio Group accumulated 0.02% or 71,552 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 436 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.