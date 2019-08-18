Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc; Sankaty Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Aircastle LTD (AYR) by $1.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 142,866 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica -New York Times; 29/03/2018 – British Firm Gave Bolton Facebook Data, Documents Indicate; 26/03/2018 – Virtual reality meets big screen in Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Showing Signs Of ‘systemic Mismanagement,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Jillian D’Onfro: Whoa – sources telling @lizzadwoskin that WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum will soon leave Facebook (giving up his; 23/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS RECEIVED A LETTER FOR CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY AND CO IS REVIEWING IT; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0.89% or 114,703 shares. Apriem Advisors accumulated 5,152 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 1.99% or 88,398 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 104,297 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,533 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability invested in 0.61% or 8,791 shares. 40,972 are owned by Beaumont Fin Prtnrs. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability stated it has 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nexus Inv Management reported 108,470 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sandy Spring National Bank owns 50,020 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct reported 89,187 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 130,287 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 61,792 shares. St Johns Management Ltd Liability reported 6,212 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares to 398,898 shares, valued at $47.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,393 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aircastle Update: The 737-Max Debacle Is A Potential Huge Benefit – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle Is Perfect For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Contura Proposes to Be Named Stalking Horse Bidder for Certain Blackjewel Assets – GuruFocus.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle Limited (AYR) CEO Mike Inglese on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 60,920 shares stake. Lsv Asset Management holds 3.73M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 3.76M shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 10,398 shares stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 318,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 41,900 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Vanguard Group accumulated 4.99 million shares or 0% of the stock. Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 16,780 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.01% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 558,671 shares. Creative Planning owns 10,253 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 71,690 shares.