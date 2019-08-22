Facebook (FB) Holding Has Lifted by Snow Capital Management Lp; Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) as Share Price Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 16,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 97,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 305,234 shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Affirms Its 2018 Guidance; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 7,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 7,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 8.61 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Files for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Stalwart Ad Business Seen Weathering Latest Scandal; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 17/04/2018 – Facebook bans pro-Duterte ‘fake news’ sites; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS CANNOT GET RID OF IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM WRITES LETTER TO FACEBOOK HOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 09/05/2018 – Facebook hopes to win hearts with push into online dating

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 16,425 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Co Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boltwood Cap, California-based fund reported 6,693 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,786 shares. Crystal Rock Cap stated it has 7.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connors Investor Services reported 5,500 shares. 1.43M are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Amer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 2,984 shares. Newfocus Fincl Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,091 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lakewood Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 532,000 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Leisure Cap Management reported 4,397 shares. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated holds 22,830 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,357 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 3.23M shares.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (NYSE:AEL) by 102,451 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $40.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 11,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,862 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Limited has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 35,023 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btim Corp invested in 280,684 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Smithfield stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westport Asset Mgmt invested in 25,000 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 5,883 shares. Penobscot Mngmt Communications owns 5,280 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 68,508 shares. 9,659 are held by First Hawaiian Bank. First Midwest Natl Bank Division accumulated 7,771 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 563,404 were accumulated by Rothschild And Asset Management Us. Moreover, Heartland Advsr Inc has 0.49% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 80,812 shares. Overbrook holds 362,968 shares. Invesco Limited holds 28,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 292,899 shares to 448,918 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.