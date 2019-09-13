Facebook (FB) Holding Has Lifted by Portolan Capital Management Llc; As Houghton Mifflin Harco Com (HMHC) Share Value Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 7,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 72,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01M, up from 65,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $187.18. About 1.49M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Wiretap Partnership Offers Workplace by Facebook Customers Unprecedented Awareness, Insight Into Organizational Behavior; 23/05/2018 – Facebook announces a partnership with identity management service Okta; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO, COO WORKING TO BUILD STRONGER USER PROTECTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Noga Tarnopolsky: #Breaking: Israel opens investigation into Facebook/Cambridge Analytica breach of privacy; 06/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Support Political Ad Reform On Social Media — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA LEAK; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Faces Bipartisan Call to Address Trust Gap; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Exclusive: It’s really simple to skirt Facebook’s new privacy rules

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harco Com (HMHC) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 171,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 156,069 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, down from 327,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harco Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 10,408 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 – S&P Cuts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rating to B- From B; 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $84.53M for 2.35 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6,700.00% EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (NYSE:INT) by 20,070 shares to 187,667 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 46,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com.

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HMH Holdings (HMHC) Announces Divestiture of Riverside Clinical & Standardized Testing Portfolio – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Houghton Mifflin: Left For Dead, Even As Turnaround Taking Hold And Poised For Cyclical Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Wiley Forge Exclusive Partnership to Expand Access to Advanced Placement® Materials – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold HMHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 116.17 million shares or 1.97% more from 113.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Company invested in 0.01% or 14,119 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Clarivest Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 561 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 212,014 shares. Symons Capital invested in 0.04% or 15,768 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 1.38M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 54,719 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com stated it has 2.32M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 93,634 shares. State Street reported 2.15M shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 195,600 shares. Silver Point Capital LP invested 1.59% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Alliancebernstein LP reported 8.42 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 170,854 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 1.68 million shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Live Trading News” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc. by 7,190 shares to 168,347 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Deck Capital Inc. by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.