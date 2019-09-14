Facebook (FB) Holding Has Lifted by Inverness Counsel Llc; Noesis Capital Mangement Has Cut Holding in Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) by $5.87 Million as Share Value Rose

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 4,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 182,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.28 million, up from 178,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. French Hill on Facebook, Data Collection, Ryan, Syria (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Holds Call on Privacy Efforts: LIVE; 27/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT TO LOOK INTO FACEBOOK ALLEGED MISUSE OF DATA; 06/04/2018 – This week on Too Embarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update <strong>Recode’s</strong> Kara Swisher, Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner explain some of this week’s biggest stories; 14/05/2018 – In India, Facebook’s WhatsApp Plays Central Role in Elections; 24/04/2018 – Facebook released its Community Standards to the public on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Facebook data scandal widens as Canadian company accused of helping target U.S. voters; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down as ‘media siege’ over Facebook takes toll; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: GOVERNANCE AT FB WITH ONE SOLE OWNER ISN’T GOOD

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 109 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485.00M, down from 9,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 600 shares to 7,051 shares, valued at $338.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.24% or 1.77 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 122,468 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Company holds 489,971 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 346,729 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 40,995 shares. 311,809 are held by Banque Pictet & Cie. 4,145 were accumulated by Patten Gp. Monarch Management accumulated 7,937 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 1.92 million shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 724 shares. Hills Bank & Com has 32,381 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.43% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boys Arnold & Inc invested in 0.04% or 5,148 shares. 205,497 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.33% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 582,958 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,909 shares to 138,837 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 84,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,251 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

