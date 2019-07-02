Facebook (FB) Holding Has Lifted by Ctc Llc; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Lifted Holding by $3.62 Million

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66M, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $194.65. About 7.46 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 18/05/2018 – News Organizations Flag Concerns on Facebook’s Political-Ad Rules; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG HAS DECIDED TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS – CNN; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 09/05/2018 – Tech Today: Match Faces Facebook, Cutting Broadcom, Twilio Rising — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM WRITES LETTER TO FACEBOOK HOLDERS

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.66. About 7.46 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 25/05/2018 – Activist Max Schrems accuses Facebook and Google of GDPR breach; 20/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 24/04/2018 – ARMENIAN OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS ON SUPPORTERS FOR RALLY ON WEDNESDAY-VIDEO APPEAL ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS HIS PERSONAL DATA WAS INCLUDED IN DATA IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 19/03/2018 – Four simple questions Facebook should answer; 30/05/2018 – German data official to “react appropriately” to Facebook data exchange; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION -STATEMENT

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Call) by 14,381 shares to 25,576 shares, valued at $36.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 29,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,948 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Call).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,064 shares to 23,454 shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,339 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp. Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Limited Co accumulated 202,000 shares. Natixis holds 3.32M shares. Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Hills State Bank And accumulated 8,046 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,506 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 6,747 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.51% stake. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 19,733 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Uss Invest Limited reported 1.66 million shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,703 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 5,822 shares. Milestone accumulated 2,149 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,606 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 8. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.