Facebook (FB) Holding Has Increased by Tiger Management Llc; As International Business Machines (IBM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 4.81M shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 15.46 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Defends the Messenger Kids App; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK IF IT HAS MADE ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY OR NOTIFY 50 MILLION USERS IMPACTED BY REPORTED MISUSE OF THIRD-PARTY DATA ACCESS; 18/05/2018 – News Organizations Flag Concerns on Facebook’s Political-Ad Rules; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS; 10/05/2018 – Coatue Hedge Fund Keeps Faith in Facebook Following Data Scandal; 20/03/2018 – BNN: Facebook whistleblower Chris Wylie pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says most Facebook users should assume they have had their public info scraped

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvard Mngmt Comm holds 12.96% or 306,399 shares. Montecito Financial Bank & Tru reported 4,134 shares. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 3.23 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sfmg Ltd Co holds 15,373 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 1% or 1.15 million shares. 1,810 are held by Founders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. The California-based Jacobs Com Ca has invested 2.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Trust Na stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,984 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Lp holds 2.64% or 174,353 shares. Altfest L J & Company Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,334 were reported by Valley National Advisers. Congress Asset Management Communications Ma holds 0.06% or 26,973 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.44% or 5.30M shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares to 203,040 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,800 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Network owns 791 shares. 9,665 were accumulated by New England Rech & Mgmt. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Monetary Grp Inc Inc holds 5,232 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,300 shares. Personal Cap Advsr has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 2.17% or 269,074 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 48,000 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 3,200 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Incorporated Md holds 1.44% or 6,705 shares. Moreover, Foundation Res Mgmt has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 3.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 68,031 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Windward Cap Mgmt Co Ca has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.27 billion for 13.43 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.