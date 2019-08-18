Facebook (FB) Holding Has Increased by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped Holding by $501,348

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 249,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.58M, up from 247,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 97,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 245,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.99 million, up from 148,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Breaking (Facebook) up is hard to do, says Simon Dumenco; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER TELLS BRITISH LAWMAKERS THAT CANADIAN FIRM AGGREGATE IQ WORKED ON SOFTWARE WHICH WAS LATER USED TO IDENTIFY REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN U.S. ELECTION; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK FOR COPY OF EVERY PRIVACY ASSESSMENT IT HAD PREPARED AS REQUIRED UNDER 2011 U.S. FTC CONSENT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – AdGreetz Names Umang Bedi, President Dailyhunt & Former Managing Director of Facebook India & South Asia, as Company Advisor; 22/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Cambridge Analytica lists events leading to Facebook data row; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Schroder Invest Grp has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,687 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk stated it has 12,819 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 167,820 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 22,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Westfield Lp invested in 1.65% or 879,244 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,720 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 142,000 shares. Axa reported 0.27% stake. Ithaka Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.83% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 122,999 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd has invested 3.22% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 29,720 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,800 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tailored Brands Inc by 87,746 shares to 27,805 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 117,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,504 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 6,550 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited holds 2.72% or 55,000 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt has invested 2.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Willingdon Wealth reported 33,399 shares stake. Ajo Lp reported 475,427 shares. Paragon Cap Management Lc holds 300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated holds 2.17M shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 794,591 shares. Senator Invest Grp Inc Lp invested in 955,000 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Company reported 200,921 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh holds 2.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 256,688 shares. 167,670 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson & Ltd. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

