Facebook (FB) Holding Has Increased by Glynn Capital Management Llc; Night Owl Capital Management Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.97 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $191.67. About 1.13M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS SUSPENDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION LABORATORIES (SCL) GROUP FROM FACEBOOK; 09/05/2018 – Facebook hopes to win hearts with push into online dating; 10/05/2018 – Facebook Releases Russian Ads from 2016 Election (Audio); 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS NOT FIND ANY BREXIT REFERENDUM RELATED ADS OR PAGES ON FACEBOOK DIRECTLY MANAGED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR SCL GROUP; 02/04/2018 – Banks Targeted as Swedes Voice Data Fears After Facebook Scandal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SPOKE TO CNN ON DATA LEAK; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain That It Avoided in the U.S; 09/05/2018 – Facebook panicked about foreign influence in the Irish abortion referendum – and revealed a worrying truth; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ISSUES REPORT ON ENFORCING COMMUNITY STANDARDS; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46M, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $270.17. About 235,687 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,718 shares. Bender Robert Associates, a California-based fund reported 53,833 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 72,463 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 3,578 shares. Moreover, Haverford has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,318 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Co owns 75,495 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kings Point Cap accumulated 1,769 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 46,829 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,756 shares. Taylor Asset Management invested 6.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lynch Assocs In reported 1,230 shares stake. The California-based Davis Ptnrs Llc has invested 2.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares to 252,936 shares, valued at $20.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,700 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 9,365 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 412,444 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 110,370 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sequoia Limited Liability reported 5,442 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 350,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 7,347 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alley Limited Liability Co reported 34,071 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 14,474 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 3.00 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management invested in 59,713 shares.