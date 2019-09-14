Facebook (FB) Holding Has Increased by Concorde Asset Management Llc; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Declined, Brahman Capital Trimmed Stake

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 336,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 658,320 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.65M, down from 994,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.47 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA COMMUNICATION MINISTRY COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 22/05/2018 – GAME PLAN ON ELECTIONS IS COMBINATION OF Al TOOLS, COOPERATION WITH AUTHORITIES AND TRANSPARENCY – ZUCKERBERG; 05/03/2018 – Call for more women speakers spurs rival California cyber security conference; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp co-founder says delete Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Faces Bipartisan Call to Address Trust Gap; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized in an interview with Recode for the privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica that has rocked his company; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS IN FUTURE, THE PRINCIPLE MUST BE ONE OF “PRIVACY BY DESIGN”; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress Tuesday The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY; 04/04/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook says data from up to 87 million people harvested by Cambridge Analytica

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09M for 28.24 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $115.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 186,729 shares to 22,803 shares, valued at $164,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,808 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.42 million shares. New York-based Lomas has invested 4.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 53,604 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass holds 3,997 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 47,077 were accumulated by Baltimore. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company reported 1,231 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 3.93M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 726,543 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 91,100 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 2.59M shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Limited invested 3.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital World Invsts has invested 2.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 385 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.