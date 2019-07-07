Facebook (FB) Holding Has Boosted by Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bp Plc Has Raised Holding

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in the recent scandal; 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had; 14/03/2018 – Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 09/05/2018 – IAC quarterly profit surges on Match, ANGI Homeservices strength; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is banning third-party data services from its ad targeting platform within the next six months; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data; 16/04/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Is this database a bigger threat than Facebook?

Bp Plc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 179,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.26% stake. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 183,874 shares stake. Welch Grp Inc Lc reported 0.05% stake. Adams Natural Resource Fund accumulated 430,600 shares. Lincoln Corporation holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 4,907 shares. Tiedemann Ltd accumulated 24,145 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 5.29M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 0.76% or 1.30M shares. Lathrop holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 168,934 shares. 27,977 were reported by Horizon Limited Liability Corporation. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,205 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp owns 5.89 million shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 12,738 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability reported 690 shares stake.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 14,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco H Spon Prf (NYSE:ITUB) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 358,549 shares to 3,701 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,731 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

