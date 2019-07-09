Facebook (FB) Holder Zacks Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $5.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose While Private Management Group Cut Stake

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 35,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 63,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 10.00 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 28/03/2018 – Facebook boosts users’ data control; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Said to Face FTC Probe on Use of Personal Data (Video); 28/03/2018 – Advertising Giants: A Quick Valuation Of Facebook And Alphabet; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook listening to microphones… since 1975; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 22/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on @CNBCClosingBell; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 28/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly delays plans to unveil its own smart speaker because of the data sharing scandal; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 10,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, down from 35,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.17. About 95,836 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic LP holds 0.18% or 5,033 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 53,822 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Omers Administration invested in 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 3,792 shares. 2,000 are held by Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc. Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 9 shares. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 85,222 shares. Tealwood Asset Inc holds 2,007 shares. Truepoint Incorporated holds 300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,586 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 14,940 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 355,442 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability holds 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 30,815 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 2.31 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.45 million for 13.09 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “AutoZone (AZO) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.1% Higher – Zacks.com” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy AutoZone: Amazon Fears Are Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone: The Potential Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 63,994 shares to 620,176 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 9,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Hot Internet Stock Trades – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why This ESG Index Booted Facebook – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. 55,000 shares valued at $7.79 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8.