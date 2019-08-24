Facebook (FB) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $580.03 Million; As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Ruggie Capital Group Trimmed Holding by $551,000

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 90922.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 3.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583.08M, up from 3,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history:; 09/04/2018 – Widely-watched Dutch comedian says “Bye Bye Facebook”; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Walden, Pallone Call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Testify Before Committee; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is said to be leaving in August after clashing with other execs over Russia; 29/03/2018 – Rep. Lance Says Americans ‘Want Answers’ From Facebook (Video); 26/03/2018 – FB: $FB Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook P; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message,’ says @BradleyTusk

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 99.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 2,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook On Thin Ice With Payment Foray – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lenovo Is Using Its Head: Partnering With VR Headset Pioneer Oculus Is Just One of Its Smart Moves – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 15,940 shares to 864,699 shares, valued at $233.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exch (NYSE:ICE) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney reported 2.64% stake. Pzena Inv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Shaker Investments Ltd Company Oh reported 0.23% stake. Eagle Global Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 123,036 shares. Castleark Management Llc has invested 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bollard Ltd Liability Company holds 1.26% or 200,166 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,340 shares. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 350,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monetary Mngmt Group reported 22,830 shares. Hendershot accumulated 19,084 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2.63% stake. 401,487 were reported by Westwood Mngmt Corp Il. Aviance Prns Ltd has invested 1.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Logan Capital Mngmt Inc holds 143,492 shares.