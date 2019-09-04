Facebook (FB) Holder Wildcat Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Lifted Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 16/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No, Facebook should not become a nonprofit; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 08/05/2018 – KANSAS AG: FACEBOOK RESPONDS TO STATES’ DATA PRIVACY INQUIRY; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company owns 1.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 289,680 shares. 36,305 are held by Sit Associate. Peak Asset Management Ltd reported 2,986 shares. Scge Limited Partnership holds 5.2% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 4,850 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 87,298 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.09% or 1.02 million shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 130,287 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,113 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,288 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Company has 6,663 shares. Round Table Services Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meridian Mngmt Company has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,601 shares. 1,230 are held by Lynch & Assocs In.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebookâ€™s (NASDAQ:FB) proposed Libra currency could undermine the European Central Bankâ€™s ability to set monetary policy – Live Trading News” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fca Corporation Tx reported 7,347 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.24% or 28,344 shares. Markston Intll Limited Liability Corp reported 227,294 shares stake. Moreover, Eagle Global Advsrs has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,149 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.27% or 2.51M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bridges Invest Management reported 310,139 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 264,728 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 0.76% or 608,833 shares. Sit Invest Assocs holds 133,460 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma invested in 0.1% or 5,438 shares. 123,138 are held by Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca. 143,904 were reported by Halsey Ct.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 121,091 shares to 79,872 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.