Facebook (FB) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Lifted Position by $14.91 Million as Stock Rose; Agf Investments Has Trimmed The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Stake by $4.82 Million as Shares Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 09/04/2018 – Last week, Facebook disclosed that 87 million users’ data could have been compromised as a result of the data scandal; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: Terrorism Talk With Indiana’s Susan Brooks and Facebook’s CEO; 22/05/2018 – RESPONSE TIME ON FACEBOOK LIVE NOW 10 MINUTES-ZUCKERBERG; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S GOVERNMENT TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER INVOLVEMENT BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN 2007 AND 2015 ELECTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 22/05/2018 – APPS WILL NOW ONLY GET LIMITED ACCESS TO INFORMATION -ZUCKERBERG; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 133,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,026 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 247,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 120,006 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44M for 93.98 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.