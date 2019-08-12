Facebook (FB) Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $20.24 Million; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Position by $94.02 Million; Share Value Rose

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $185.01. About 7.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 19/04/2018 – German lawmakers to grill Facebook manager on data privacy; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/03/2018 – Facebook to expand its local news feature beyond U.S; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Update to Add Context; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS A YEAR AGO CARRIED OUT INTERNAL AUDIT TO SEE THAT ALL DATA HAD BEEN DELETED & GAVE FACEBOOK A CERTIFICATE TO THIS EFFECT; 27/03/2018 – Facebook should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal or else it’ll appear like it has “something to hide,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer says; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games It’s the first time Facebook has had exclusive distribution rights to games from a major sports league

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $175.11. About 57,694 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.84 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Mgmt owns 1,350 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 0.26% or 143,642 shares. Abrams Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.02 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burney owns 27,719 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Lesa Sroufe Com reported 1,877 shares. Ar Asset reported 13,415 shares stake. 8 are owned by Horrell Incorporated. Oarsman Cap holds 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,492 shares. Cumberland Advsr Inc has 7,410 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,912 shares. Signature Estate & Inv Advsrs Limited Company reported 1,075 shares. 3,600 were accumulated by Gruss & Inc. Moreover, Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Limited Liability has 4.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.50 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Amer Intll Gru has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Synovus reported 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,701 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 1,500 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.05% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Nfc Investments Lc invested in 105,399 shares or 5.41% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 2,297 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ameritas Investment holds 983 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 11,929 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).