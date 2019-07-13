Facebook (FB) Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $20.24 Million; Euclidean Technologies Management Raised Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding by $640,500

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 1.63 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s considering launching its two smart speakers, initially slated to be unveiled at F8,; 26/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook, No One Likes Oversharing; 21/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova Says Facebook Case Is a Threat to Democracy (Video); 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ON APRIL 3, INTRODUCING ABILITY TO SEND 360 DEGREE PHOTOS IN MESSENGER – BLOG; 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Housing Rights Groups Sue Facebook For Discrimination — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 15. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco holds 0.52% or 31,533 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 1.31% or 2.76M shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 114,703 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.23% or 9,279 shares. Bailard holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 143,649 shares. The Indiana-based Invest has invested 1.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 6,747 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1St Source Bankshares reported 0.43% stake. Marathon Prtnrs Equity Ltd Liability Com holds 8.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 112,500 shares. Hitchwood Cap Ltd Partnership invested 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.72M shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 55,908 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 125,900 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management owns 8,968 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth reported 4,468 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: MAXR,FNSR,IIVI,FB,AVGO,V,MA,PYPL,UBER – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Uber on board Facebook cryptocurrency – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied QUS Analyst Target Price: $92 – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steel Dynamics sees improving flat roll steel prices, boosting activity – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Record China Output Drives Steel Production: What’s Ahead? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by Shaheen Gabriel. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion invested in 166,938 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Kistler invested in 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 297,764 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 67,735 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 84,944 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,470 shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 260,778 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 494,310 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Bailard stated it has 70,527 shares.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares to 16,735 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,896 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).