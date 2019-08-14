Facebook (FB) Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position as Market Value Rose; Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Noga Tarnopolsky: #Breaking: Israel opens investigation into Facebook/Cambridge Analytica breach of privacy; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL ROLL OUT DATA PROTECTION EXPERIENCE SIMILAR TO THAT IN EU FOR ALL USERS WORLDWIDE – STATEMENT; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook sent doctor on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ZUCKERBERG DOES NOT COMMIT TO APPLY EU LAW GLOBALLY, BUT SAYS GLOBAL CHANGES WILL BE ‘IN SPIRIT’ WITH IT; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 26/03/2018 – Oregon AG: AG Rosenblum Joins Coalition Demanding Answers from Facebook; 10/05/2018 – COATUE HEDGE FUND KEEPS FAITH IN FACEBOOK AMID DATA SCANDAL; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder @chrishughes says the one percent should give cash to working people

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

