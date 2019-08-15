Facebook (FB) Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Cut Position by $20.24 Million; As Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Stock Value Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $181.5. About 7.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MOST IMPORTANT MEASURE USED IS IMPACT; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Facebook determined to regain its balance; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER VOTER-PROFILE HARVESTING; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 13/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets to a $24 billion valuation Plus, is Facebook having a negative impact on society? Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is coming to Code, and James Comey narrates his imminent audiobook; 21/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTED ILLEGALLY IN BRAZIL -DOCUMENT

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (CWBC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The hedge fund held 460,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 508,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Community West Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.11 million market cap company. It closed at $9.7 lastly. It is up 17.87% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 148,600 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 124,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).