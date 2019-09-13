Facebook (FB) Holder Truepoint Has Trimmed Its Holding by $378,240 as Valuation Rose; Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Shares Rose While First United Bank Trust Raised by $582,661 Its Position

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $139.32. About 1.28M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $187.09. About 7.61M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 10/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook going through ‘philosophical shift’; 28/03/2018 – Playboy said Wednesday that it would be exiting Facebook and deactivating each of its accounts; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their data; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA AS PART OF SERVICES PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Breach Challenges Public Trust in Tech Companies (Video); 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy; 21/03/2018 – Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Anchor Advsrs Llc invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 1,654 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company. First Retail Bank stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 1,748 are held by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,798 shares. Moreover, Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Lc has invested 0.28% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Chilton Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Creative Planning reported 29,865 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 11,522 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3,000 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,664 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp owns 123 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.17% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2.07M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security invested in 1.18% or 9,181 shares. Cwm Lc owns 26,437 shares. 11,302 are owned by Wunderlich Managemnt. Montecito Bankshares Tru reported 3,585 shares. Private Tru Company Na invested in 0.75% or 19,146 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% or 4,110 shares. Linscomb Williams, Texas-based fund reported 6,739 shares. Hallmark Incorporated holds 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 60,117 shares. Sei Invs Commerce, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Taconic Capital Advisors LP invested in 3.1% or 200,000 shares. Lynch In invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Service owns 23,523 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 463,331 shares. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Oh holds 0.5% or 3,880 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.11 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,730 shares to 5,538 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 72,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.