Facebook (FB) Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose; Weitz Investment Management Raised Position in Markel (MKL) by $7.62 Million as Share Value Rose

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.32M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK IF IT HAS MADE ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY OR NOTIFY 50 MILLION USERS IMPACTED BY REPORTED MISUSE OF THIRD-PARTY DATA ACCESS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Opens With Prepared Testimony; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Lujan: Luján Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Faces FTC Complaint Filed by Consumer Groups; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 16/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to launch Oculus Go standalone VR headset at f8 developer conference on May 1 (Janko; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Nearly 6% Drop Puts It On Pace For Worst Daily Decline In About 2 Years — MarketWatch

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.79M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1187.87. About 25,759 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Fcg Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 32 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 719 shares. Avenir Corp reported 7.77% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 262 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Sather Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 3.72% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 18,002 shares. Schwartz Counsel reported 4,535 shares stake. 170 were reported by Hikari Tsushin. Whittier Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 3 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.06% or 56,965 shares in its portfolio. 190 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 23,827 are held by Anchor Capital Limited Liability Corp. Edgar Lomax Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 260 shares.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Markel Corporation Launches Lodgepine Capital Management Limited, Its New Retrocessional ILS Platform Based In Bermuda – PRNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Even Up 45%, FB Stock Is Worth a Like Ahead of NFLX Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

