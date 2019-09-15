Facebook (FB) Holder Tompkins Financial Cut Its Position; Keycorp (KEY) Stock Price Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lifted Stake

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, down from 4,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data from some 50 million users ended up with Cambridge Analytica, the data company that helped get Donald Trump elected; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SEEKS INFO ON CONTROLS FACEBOOK HAS TO PROTECT USERS; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits `mistakes’ over data leaks; 28/03/2018 – lmmuDyne Signs Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically-Backed Solar Purpura Product; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IS FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 01/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S BUHARI COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.14M shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15,704 shares to 398,022 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) by 9,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,184 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 0.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.00M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Intact Management Inc holds 0.01% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life invested in 0.13% or 28,442 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd has 1,000 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Carlson LP invested in 1.17M shares. Raymond James Assocs has 1.14 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 48,477 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Waddell Reed Incorporated accumulated 1.71M shares. Tcw Group Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.06% or 33,535 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 23,231 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 14.89M shares or 1.29% of the stock. Sfmg Limited Com holds 0.42% or 15,430 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,463 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 14,493 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Td Asset Inc has 0.91% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.16M shares. 89,924 were reported by Bartlett And Company Llc. Homrich & Berg holds 8,545 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Markston Int Limited Liability owns 1.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 78,987 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.61% or 176,448 shares. Condor Capital Management accumulated 27,875 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 85,287 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Alta Lc owns 5.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 487,725 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Capital Gru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.