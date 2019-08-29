Facebook (FB) Holder Tekne Capital Management Lifted Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 6.39M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12M, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $185.39. About 6.28 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc; 22/04/2018 – Facebook â€” with its reach of more than 2.2 billion users â€” already holds enormous power over the news that people consume; 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability has 17,581 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Somerset Grp Incorporated Lc reported 4,294 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Rockshelter Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 4.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intrust Retail Bank Na has 0.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,213 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments owns 569,632 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Llc has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 87,298 are owned by Azimuth Cap Lc. Capital Ca accumulated 76,414 shares or 3.05% of the stock. First Washington has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 174,353 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 449,309 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,085 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 37,900 are owned by Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru. Inv House Limited Liability Com reported 4.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Consultants stated it has 6,550 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

