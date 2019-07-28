Facebook (FB) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Position by $5.85 Million; As Noodles & Co (NDLS) Market Value Rose, Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped Its Stake by $896,400

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 35,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 44,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 26/04/2018 – Buck stops with Zuckerberg in Facebook data scandal – CTO; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica pushes back on Facebook’s allegations as top Senate Democrat blasts ‘Wild West’; 03/04/2018 – HUNDREDS OF ACCOUNTS DELETED THAT WERE LINKED TO RUSSIAN ‘TROLL FACTORY’ INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 22/05/2018 – Facebook director to start after annual meeting, avoid shareholder vote; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…; 12/04/2018 – EU’s top court asked to probe Facebook U.S. data transfers; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Rep. Johnson to Goodlatte: Bring Facebook CEO to Judiciary Committee to Testify

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 365,845 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Llc reported 137,537 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,894 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.07% or 461,301 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.37% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 754,361 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 942,759 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd owns 12,581 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 243,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Asset Management Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,930 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 34,900 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 45,450 shares. Mill Road Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 42.72% or 4.80M shares. 559,604 are owned by Prospector Limited Liability Com.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,400 shares to 24,450 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).