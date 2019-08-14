Facebook (FB) Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.76 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Has Boosted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 34,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m; 21/03/2018 – Tencent Sees `No Chance’ of Facebook-type Data Leak: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK COOPERATES WITH GOVERNMENT ONLY IF THREAT OF HARM IS IMMINENT OR IF LEGALLY REQUIRED TO DO SO; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: ZUCKERBERG CAN’T CONVINCE ME TO GET BACK ON FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – It’s one of two Capitol Hill appearances for the Facebook founder and CEO this week; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 24/04/2018 – Huntington Hospital Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety in Spring 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade; 22/05/2018 – While it’s unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Naomi Gleit’s apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that keeps Facebook executives from leaving, even amid months of scandal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company holds 10,333 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cap Inc Ca has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,950 were reported by Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd. Provident Investment Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M Kraus & holds 3.63% or 44,459 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests accumulated 1.87 million shares. Nomura Holdg accumulated 0.16% or 271,444 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Family Firm reported 5,469 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 41,068 shares. Continental Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5,503 shares. 9,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Cordasco Financial Net holds 1.26% or 8,936 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,016 shares. Haverford Tru Co holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.07 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,155 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sands Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 5.97M shares or 3.07% of the stock. Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 2.26% stake. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 15,275 shares. Polen Capital Management Lc invested 6.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd, a California-based fund reported 21,494 shares. 76,500 were reported by General Co Inc. Adirondack Tru invested in 6,639 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Advisory Service Inc owns 4,864 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mgmt owns 141,947 shares. 12,978 were accumulated by Mount Vernon Assoc Md. Parkside Natl Bank Trust holds 2,585 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).