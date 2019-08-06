Facebook (FB) Holder St Johns Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 5,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $332.91. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $185.52. About 11.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: FEAR OF REGULATION AROUND FACEBOOK OVERBLOWN; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is alerting users if their data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 19/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT SAYS LEGISLATURE WILL INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF “UNACCEPTABLE” MISUSE OF FACEBOOK FB.O USER DATA; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 20/03/2018 – New Investigations Into Facebook Add New Pressures; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 20/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Stephen Colbert Would Have Liked a Facebook Alert About Cambridge Analytica

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 23.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

