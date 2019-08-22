Facebook (FB) Holder St Johns Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Stake by $355,240 as Stock Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Meridian Management Co Upped Stake

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Exclusive: Fidelity loses $2bn from Facebook share price fall; 20/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Zuckerberg is expected to address Facebook employees about the Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Fri; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has ‘tremendous amount of power,’ should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 26/03/2018 – North Carol AG: Attorney General Josh Stein Demands Answers from Facebook; 13/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer – It’s testing different video partnerships with rou; 28/03/2018 – Advertising Giants: A Quick Valuation Of Facebook And Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Israel Opens Probe Into Facebook on Possible Privacy Breach; 20/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS SAY ON FACEBOOK PROTESTS TO CONTINUE ON FRIDAY; 19/03/2018 – EU to investigate Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data usage; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 09/04/2018 – Last week, Facebook disclosed that 87 million users’ data could have been compromised as a result of the data scandal; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining at Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% or 20,448 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley Cap Limited Liability invested in 3.23% or 39,600 shares. Provident Tru Com holds 1,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Trust Co Na holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,759 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Bessemer Secs has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 796,174 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp reported 83,417 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newfocus Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 2,091 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. New York-based Hilton Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kcm Invest Limited Co reported 7,255 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Co holds 32,197 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Trump claims the stock market would be higher if he hadnâ€™t confronted China â€” is he right? – MarketWatch” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 17,804 shares to 82,978 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Co invested in 1.03 million shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 1,498 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lau Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,100 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 20 shares. Arrow Fincl has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wallington Asset Management Ltd Co has 54,717 shares. Route One Invest LP invested in 6.22% or 1.56 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 3.22 million shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mengis Mngmt accumulated 0.55% or 5,931 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 200,300 shares. Sit Invest Associate accumulated 0.19% or 36,305 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 110,049 shares. Westwood Grp Inc invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.