Facebook (FB) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Kynikos Associates LP Has Decreased Position by $1.76 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.45M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 27/03/2018 – EIN US Politics News: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St swoons on Tillerson firing, tech losses; oil dragged down; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 24/04/2018 – Inside Facebook’s content clean-up operation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,599 were reported by Sta Wealth Limited Liability Com. Sterling Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 8,045 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Bridgeway Inc holds 0.22% or 91,100 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd owns 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,000 shares. Alta Ltd Co reported 487,725 shares. Seabridge Invest Limited Com owns 360 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fin Architects Inc reported 15,969 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Limited Com invested in 7,953 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3.42 million were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Company. 23,258 were reported by Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability. Cannell Peter B And Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Public Ltd reported 1.39M shares stake. Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 380 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $69.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 4.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). C M Bidwell Associate Limited reported 0.15% stake. Alkeon Capital Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 175,000 shares. The Arizona-based Windsor Management Ltd has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt has 3.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tributary Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 9,905 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,630 shares. Bsw Wealth, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,077 shares. Noven Fin Grp, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,026 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 842,953 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Corp holds 114,030 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Check Mgmt Inc Ca owns 11,818 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt owns 15,485 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 1.06M shares or 4.12% of the stock.