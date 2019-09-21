Facebook (FB) Holder Shaker Investments Has Lifted Its Position by $372,490 as Share Price Rose; As Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Stock Declined, Trigran Investments Has Raised Holding by $3.57 Million

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 223,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.29M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 163,906 shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 98.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,880 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $749,000, up from 1,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – The Little Regulator at the Heart of Facebook’s Big Data Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Facebook to revise terms of service to include more privacy language; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Gets Support from a Republican Senator; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 22/05/2018 – READY TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE-ZUCKERBERG; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – “Facebook right now is the epicenter of the data (scandal). I don’t think that they are the only company that has done this,” Patrick Armstrong, CIO at Plurimi Investment Managers, said; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.46 million activity. $13,741 worth of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shares were bought by MARCY CHARLES F. On Monday, September 16 CLARK RANDY E bought $42,330 worth of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,460 shares to 7,640 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,657 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.