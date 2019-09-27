Facebook (FB) Holder Senator Investment Group LP Has Raised Holding; Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Cut Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20M, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28 million shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – EU Digital Chief Holds ‘Constructive’ Talks With Facebook Over Data Policies; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: FACEBOOK CFO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads; 26/03/2018 – Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: More Questions About Bias; 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 22/05/2018 – Executives across the company faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been conducting market research to determine whether an ad-free subscription-based version woul

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56B, down from 14,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 9.61 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 731,149 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 85,287 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Franklin Resource holds 0.22% or 2.17 million shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 625,751 shares. Moreover, Ims Mngmt has 0.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,270 shares. Texas-based Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whale Rock Management Limited Company reported 4.37% stake. Connable Office reported 17,477 shares. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 56,100 are held by Art Limited Liability Corporation. Weiss Multi invested in 0.08% or 15,600 shares. Tiger Ltd stated it has 127,765 shares or 10% of all its holdings. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hap Trading Ltd owns 1.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,992 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 175,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $173.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Retirement Of Alabama has 1.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horan Capital Advisors Lc reported 39,173 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oppenheimer & Company invested in 0.98% or 322,929 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 64,262 shares. 35,565 were reported by Duff & Phelps Inv Co. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 14,791 shares. L & S Advisors reported 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cutter Comm Brokerage has 11,261 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) reported 1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shelton Cap holds 1.14% or 176,582 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 2.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 75,193 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.09 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.