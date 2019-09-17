Facebook (FB) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $26.50 Million; Getty Realty (GTY) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Position by $194.03 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 138,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.79M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.09. About 3.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Grip on Political Ads Seen Defying Stain of Data Leak; 24/04/2018 – Questions about Facebook personal data mining persist; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 27/03/2018 – Housing Rights Groups Sue Facebook For Discrimination — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Stop Providing Information From Its Platform to Data Brokers; 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Getty Realty Corp (GTY) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 6,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 103,627 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19B, down from 109,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Getty Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 45,767 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Apple Is About to Reveal Facebook’s Shady Location Tracking – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Stock Quote Data – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Eye Lc has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ledyard Financial Bank has 27,523 shares. Hoplite Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 3.82% or 144,565 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Com invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sol Capital accumulated 2,395 shares or 0.13% of the stock. South Dakota Council has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allen Invest Mgmt Lc reported 783,412 shares. Oakworth holds 2,422 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund accumulated 50,104 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 252,695 were accumulated by Clark Estates New York. 25,029 are held by Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company. Boys Arnold holds 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 41,647 shares. City Holding owns 22,108 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “An Investor’s Guide to Gas Station Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Getty Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:GTY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Getty Realty Is Pumping Premium Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.51M for 18.07 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 5,768 shares to 46,928 shares, valued at $3.03B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 2,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold GTY shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.80 million shares or 1.12% more from 26.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Lc reported 9,950 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 15,243 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Voya Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 21,125 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 323,771 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Yorktown And Rech Co Inc owns 15,850 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 24,523 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America reported 0.04% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Eii Capital Incorporated stated it has 4,591 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 204,994 were accumulated by Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Atwood & Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 879 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 106,857 shares.